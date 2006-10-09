© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
United Nations Weighs North Korea Response

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 9, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT
President Bush speaks on the phone with Chinese President Hu Jintao in the Oval Office of the White House Monday.
President Bush swiftly condemned North Korea's reported nuclear weapons test, saying the United States would hold North Korea "fully accountable for the consequences of such action."

The U.N. Security Council began drafting a resolution that could lead to further sanctions against North Korea. The United States wants to crack down on North Korea's sales and purchases of weapons related material, and curb illicit financial activities.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
