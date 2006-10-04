© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservative Groups Call for Accountability on Foley

Published October 4, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Anyone who knew of resigned Rep. Mark Foley's improper conduct should resign and face prosecution, a coalition of conservative groups says in a letter released Tuesday.

Paul Weyrich, an author of the letter from the Arlington Group, a coalition of 70 socially conservative organizations, called for House Speaker Dennis Hastert's resignation.

But after speaking with Hastert Wednesday, Weyrich says he changed his mind, and the speaker should not step down. Michele Norris talks with Weyrich, chairman and CEO of the Free Congress Foundation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details