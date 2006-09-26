Terrorism Summary Makes Broad Points on Iraq

The Department of National Intelligence has released a digest of the main findings of a report by U.S. intelligence agencies on the vulnerability of America to terrorist attack -- and how the war in Iraq affects the effort to fight terrorism.

President Bush announced that he would declassify parts of the National Intelligence Estimate after elements of the report from April, 2006, appeared in newspapers over the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon, Director of National Intelligence John Negroponte released a four-page summary. But Democrats are calling for the entire document, believed to number more than 30 pages, to be declassified.

A spokesman for Negroponte said the released document is meant to protect the sources of the intelligence, and the methods for how it was gathered. The last time a current N.I.E. was declassified was the flawed 2002 Iraq estimate -- and it was heavily redacted.

