© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

E. Coli Shouldn't Dampen Appetite for Vegetables

Published September 26, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

It's too early to say exactly what caused the ongoing E. Coli spinach contamination -- but consumers shouldn't shy away from spinach grown in places other than the Salinas Valley, says a food safety expert.

Michele Norris talks with Carl Winter, Director of the FoodSafe Program and an extension food toxicologist in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of California-Davis.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details