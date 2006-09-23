Compromise on Detainee Bill Leaves Much Unclear
This week, the Senate and the Bush administration reached a compromise on a proposed bill covering the treatment and interrogation of terrorism suspects.
The deal ended weeks of debate between the White House and three prominent Republicans, and all involved say they're satisfied. But legal experts are still parsing what the bill will actually do, and there are many questions left unanswered.
