Pope Benedict XVI says he is "deeply sorry" and regrets the reaction to his comments about the teachings of the prophet Muhammad, which continue to inflame the Muslim world.

Islamist leaders demanded an apology after the pontiff quoted a 14th century Christian description of Islam as "evil and inhuman." The comments were made during an academic speech Tuesday at the University of Regensburg.

