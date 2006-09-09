© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Haddon Returns with 'Spot of Bother'

By Martha Woodroof
Published September 9, 2006 at 11:46 AM EDT
Mark Haddon on talking about his book: "It's rather like doing a painting... and someone saying 'can you do a quick pencil sketch of that painting for me?'''
British writer Mark Haddon's first novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, brought him critical and popular acclaim.

He follows this with A Spot of Bother to be released in September. The novel is a darkly comic look at a character whose life changes with the prospect of serious illness.

As Martha Woodroof of member station WMRA reports, Haddon has also written TV screenplays and a collection of poetry, and has written and illustrated many books for children.

Martha Woodroof
