© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stories from Sept. 11: Wives, Daughters, Mothers

Published September 8, 2006 at 7:07 AM EDT

The StoryCorps oral history project hopes to collect at least one recording from the families of each of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The following stories, and others like them, will soon be housed at the World Trade Center Memorial Museum. Many of the recordings will come from the StoryCorps booth that opened at the World Trade Center site in 2005.

Monique Ferrer

At 9:04 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Monique Ferrer received a phone call from her ex-husband, Michael Trinidad. He was at work, on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center's North Tower. Trinidad wanted to talk about their children.

An employee at Cantor Fitzgerald, Trinidad's building had been struck at 8:46 a.m. by the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11. At the time of his call, the South Tower was struck by United Airlines Flight 175.

Trinidad told Ferrer that he was calling to tell her that he still loved her — and to ask her current husband to be a good father to his kids.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details