Franzen Enters 'The Discomfort Zone'

Fresh Air
Published September 5, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
Scroll down for an excerpt.

Writer Jonathan Franzen's massive 2001 bestseller The Corrections was based, in part, on his own life. His new book is a memoir, The Discomfort Zone: A Personal History. Franzen explores his middle-class upbringing in 1970s Missouri, as well as events in his adulthood, such as the death of his mother, his affinity for bird-watching and his marriage.

Franzen's other books include The Twenty-Seventh City, Strong Motion and How to be Alone.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

