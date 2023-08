A new report on the Beslan school seizure contradicts an earlier account. More than 300 people were killed two years ago when Chechen militants seized the school. Russian officials have said that the blasts and fire began when hostage-takers set off bombs. But a report from a Russian lawmaker says security forces started the blasts when they fired grenades at the school.

