© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blueberry Thrills from a Maine Source

By Debbie Elliott
Published August 26, 2006 at 4:04 PM EDT
Chef Rob Evans can build an entire menu around blueberries.
/
/
Chef Rob Evans can build an entire menu around blueberries.

This is the time of the year when gardens flourish and gardeners are sometimes overrun with their bounty. You'll share with the neighbors, freeze a batch for a taste of summer this winter, and impress your co-workers with loaf after loaf of zucchini bread.

But what else can you do with too much of the same good thing?

Chef Rob Evans is known for creating entire menus around one ingredient at Hugo's, his restaurant in Portland, Maine. And since it's blueberry season in Maine, that's what Debbie Elliott orders up.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details