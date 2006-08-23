© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Surfing the Web on the Company Dime

Published August 23, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

How do Americans use the Internet while at work? Some people have the ability to see anything on the World Wide Web -- but others' bosses are stricter. Robert Siegel talks to Kentucky's state treasurer, an Internet security executive, and an e-policy analyst about shifting attitudes toward Internet usage in the workplace.

We also hear from workers in Kansas City, Mo., Oakland, Calif., and Seattle about how much access they have to the Internet on the job.

