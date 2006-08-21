© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
British Police Charge 11 in Aug. 10 Terrorism Case

Published August 21, 2006 at 2:37 PM EDT

London officials have charged 11 people in relation to a terrorist plot that officials say was meant to blow up airliners flying from Britain to the United States.

Police say that in addition to the evidence that led to the initial arrests on Aug. 10, they have found bomb-making equipment and so-called "martyrdom videos."

The charges range from failing to aid an investigation of suspected terrorism to conspiracy to murder and attempting to smuggle explosives aboard an aircraft.

A police spokesman says that in conducting nearly 70 searches, officers have seized 400 computers, 200 mobile phones and many more storage devices, from CDs to flash drives.

The charges filed Monday include provisions made in Britain's Terrorism Act of 2006, which it adopted after last year's transit attack in London.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
