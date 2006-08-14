© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Uganda, Abstinence and the Spread of HIV

By Fred de Sam Lazaro
Published August 14, 2006 at 1:00 PM EDT

Doctors, philanthropists and community activists are now meeting at the International AIDS conference in Toronto, Canada, to discuss ways to fight the spread of the disease.

Uganda's HIV prevention model has been held up as a showcase for other countries to emulate. It's called the A-B-C approach -- Abstain, Be faithful or use a Condom.

The United States says ABC led to a dramatic drop in AIDS infections in Uganda during the 1990s. But health workers say the Bush administration's emphasis on abstinence over condom use has hurt Uganda's AIDS rate. As a result, they say, Uganda's HIV rate is no longer falling.

Fred de Sam Lazaro of Twin Cities Public Television reports.

Fred de Sam Lazaro
