Alaska's Governor Frets Over Pipeline Shutdown

By Michele Norris
Published August 10, 2006 at 4:59 PM EDT

Alaska Gov. Frank Murkowski institutes a statewide hiring freeze in an attempt to prepare for the economic crunch brought on by his state's crippled Prudhoe Bay oil pipelines.

The threat of a stoppage endangers Alaska's budget: Oil taxes account for more than 80 percent of its revenues.

NPR's Michele Norris talks to Gov. Murkowski, who says he has not ruled out suing British Petroleum, the company controlling the oil fields.

Michele Norris
