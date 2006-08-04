A Gaggle of Barbie Fanciers Meet in L.A.

Reporter Gloria Hillard gets a glimpse at the underworld of Barbie aficionados, collectors and fanatics at the recent National Barbie Convention in Los Angeles.

The perky and poised plastic doll -- who has had dozens of careers, but just one boyfriend named Ken -- turned 47 this year.

Ironically, that's about the same age as the average Barbie collector. Trading in rare dolls and vintage doll clothes has become serious business.

