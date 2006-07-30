© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Harold Ford Jr. Walks the Line for Senate Seat

By Debbie Elliott
Published July 30, 2006 at 4:27 PM EDT

Congressman Harold Ford Jr. (D-TN) first turned heads in 2000 when he delivered the keynote at the Democratic National Convention. Now the 36-year-old second-generation congressman is running for the Senate seat that Republican Bill Frist is vacating. But first he has to win the Aug. 3 primary.

Tennessee Republicans choose their candidate Thursday. Ford is the presumptive Democratic nominee. If he wins, he'll be the first black Senator from the Old South since Reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
