Juana Molina's 'Son' Explores New Aural Landscapes

By Tom Moon
Published July 14, 2006 at 3:00 PM EDT
Son is Argentine singer and songwriter Juana Molina's third release.

During much of the 1990s, singer and songwriter Juana Molina starred in a popular weekly comedy show on Argentinian television. In 1998, she gave up that career to explore music and first attracted international attention in 2002, with a homemade CD titled Segundo.

Since then, Molina has toured constantly, opening for David Byrne and others. She says that her live, solo performances inspired the music on her new, eerily beautiful CD, Son.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Moon
Tom Moon has been writing about pop, rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop and the music of the world since 1983.
