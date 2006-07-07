© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Sequel Debuts

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published July 7, 2006 at 1:26 PM EDT
Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in the new <em>Pirates of the Caribbean</em> installment.
Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in the new Pirates of the Caribbean installment.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details