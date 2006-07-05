North Korea's Neighbors Weigh Response to Tests

The diplomatic fallout from North Korea's missile tests is growing, but in Asia, the responses have been varied. In Seoul, the capital of South Korea, only symbolic responses were being considered, such as a change in how aid to North Korea is distributed.

After North Korea's flurry of missile tests in the past 24 hours, a Japanese official said the country is discussing banning travel and financial exchange between the two countries.

