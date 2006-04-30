© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rally Demands Attention for Sudan's Darfur Region

By Allison Keyes
Published April 30, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Thousands gather Sunday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., demanding an end to genocide in Sudan's Darfur region. Celebrities, politicians, religious leaders and demonstrators urge President Bush to use his office to strengthen the multinational force protecting Darfur civilians.

Meanwhile, peace talks to end the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region broke down. The African Union had set Sunday night as a deadline for a peace accord.

The Sudanese government said it would sign a tentative agreement, but rebels rejected the draft accord.

Allison Keyes
Allison Keyes is an award-winning journalist with almost 20 years of experience in print, radio, and television. She has been reporting for NPR's national desk since October 2005. Her reports can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition Sunday.
