'Battle for Peace' in Iraq Echoes Vietnam

Published April 4, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Robert Siegel talks with Gen. Tony Zinni, the former head of Central Command. Zinni has been highly critical of the Bush administration's approach to the war and the subsequent occupation in Iraq.

Nonetheless, Zinni says, the United States needs to stay in the country because withdrawal could be catastrophic, worse than the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam. Zinni, a retired Marine, is the author of The Battle for Peace: A Frontline Vision of America's Power and Purpose.

