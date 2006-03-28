© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Memoir: 'Mixed,' But Mixed Up No More

Fresh Air
Published March 28, 2006 at 11:00 AM EST

If a child's parents are of two races -- particularly if the mother is a former Black Panther member and the father is white -- growing up can be a unique experience. Writer Angela Nissel mines those experiences in her memoir, Mixed. Nissel is a writer and consulting producer for the NBC TV show Scrubs.

Mixed imparts so much humor and personality that Nissel may come across to readers as very well-adjusted. But her memoir also details the pressures and questions related to race that have helped shape her life.

A native of Philadelphia, Nissel is also the author of The Broke Diaries, a collection of online dairy entries she wrote when she was in college and broke.

