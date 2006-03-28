Long-Serving Bush Chief of Staff Resigns

White House Chief of Staff Andy Card resigns and will be replaced by Budget Director Joshua Bolten. The move comes amid growing calls for a White House shakeup. Bolten, an administration insider, may not represent the change Republican observers sought.

Card's resignation comes at a time when the president has come under political pressure over a number of issues, including its handling of the Hurricane Katrina aftermath and a deal that would have given control of some U.S. ports to a Dubai-owned companyl.

