© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Eat, Pray, Love': Finding Pleasure in the World

By Elizabeth Gilbert
Published March 22, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

Commentator Elizabeth Gilbert's reaction to her divorce was not atypical. She was sad. Tired. Sapped of energy.

But unlike most folks, she was able to travel the world, restore her spirits and write a book about it all: Eat, Pray, Love.

She took four months in three countries -- Italy, India, and Indonesia -- in an attempt to restore her zest for life.

Finding pleasure and sustenance in Italy may be a bit of a literary cliche, but that didn't stop Gilbert from enjoying herself.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elizabeth Gilbert
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details