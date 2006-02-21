'Dear Elders' Dispense Advice Online
The Elder Wisdom Circle was founded on the premise that people over 60 have wisdom to impart. Its 250 members nationwide offer advice to thousands who e-mail the group's Web site. These self-described "cyber-grandparents" even have a column that appears in several small newspapers.
Many Circle members are computer-savvy seniors in their 60s, 70s and 80s. But the network also taps residents of nursing homes and old-age centers who may not be computer literate. Facilitators meet with groups of these elders, reading aloud letters and taking notes on the combined comments. The group's advice is later e-mailed back to the letter writer.
Below, read excerpts of letters sent to the Elder Wisdom Circle, and the advice dispensed. (Note: Letters have been edited for length, spelling and grammar.)
