Cheney Explains Delay in Disclosure of Hunting Incident

By David Greene
Published February 16, 2006 at 7:16 PM EST

Vice President Dick Cheney gave his first interview since shooting his friend while hunting. Cheney said the shooting was his fault but that it was best to delay informing the public until all the facts were known.

Cheney said he waited until Wednesday to speak out about Saturday's incident, in part, because he wanted to make sure the man he shot, Harry Whittington, appeared on the road to recovery.

Hospital officials say after a mild heart attack due to a pellet near the Austin lawyer's heart, his heartbeat has returned to normal and he's up, sitting in a chair.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
