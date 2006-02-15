© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Iraqi Insurgency Gaining Confidence

Published February 15, 2006 at 7:09 PM EST

A review of Web sites, publications and videos associated with the Iraqi insurgency finds that the movement has gained cohesion and confidence, according to the International Crisis Group.

The ICG, a nonprofit organization focused on preventing and resolving deadly conflicts, came to its conclusions after a sweeping review of public communications from insurgent groups between mid-2003 and January 2006. The ICG looked only at communications from groups that claimed responsibility for attacks in Iraq.

The ICG report, titled "In Their Own Words: Reading the Iraqi Insurgency," was released Wednesday.

Robert Malley, the ICG's Middle East and North Africa program director, talks with Steve Inskeep about his group's findings and recommendations.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details