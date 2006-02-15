Report: Iraqi Insurgency Gaining Confidence

A review of Web sites, publications and videos associated with the Iraqi insurgency finds that the movement has gained cohesion and confidence, according to the International Crisis Group.

The ICG, a nonprofit organization focused on preventing and resolving deadly conflicts, came to its conclusions after a sweeping review of public communications from insurgent groups between mid-2003 and January 2006. The ICG looked only at communications from groups that claimed responsibility for attacks in Iraq.

The ICG report, titled "In Their Own Words: Reading the Iraqi Insurgency," was released Wednesday.

Robert Malley, the ICG's Middle East and North Africa program director, talks with Steve Inskeep about his group's findings and recommendations.

