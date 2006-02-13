© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waiting and Dreading: Families in War Time

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 13, 2006 at 5:39 PM EST

The new book While They're At War is the product of dozens of interviews with the husbands and wives of those serving in the U.S. military. The stories collected by journalist Kristin Henderson, herself the wife of a veteran, describe wives waiting at home in a haze of anticipatory grief.

But the accounts also detail how the electronic age -- the culture of email, cell phones and 24-hour news networks -- has changed the experience of having a loved one abroad. The book's subtitle is "The True Story of American Families on the Homefront."

Henderson's writing appears in The Washington Post magazine and other journals. A Quaker, her husband is a Navy chaplain who has served in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan. Her previous work includes Driving by Moonlight: A Journey Through Love, War, and Infertility.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details