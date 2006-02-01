© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The State of the Union: A Look Between the Lines

Published February 1, 2006 at 12:35 PM EST

President Bush said in his State of the Union address Tuesday night that the economy is strong, there is progress in democratizing Iraq and success in fighting terrorism.

He also called for ending America's addiction to foreign oil and offered proposals to increase health insurance coverage.

NPR reporters offer their analysis of a number of key themes in the president's address, including Iraq, the economy and national security.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details