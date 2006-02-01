Boston Tests Limits of Emergency Planning

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the Bush administration has begun a review of the emergency plans of every state and big city in the country.

Boston is one place that's done much to update its plans. But there are still gaps in the city's efforts to protect its residents.

New signs posted on every major thoroughfare in downtown Boston point to evacuation routes. The city has also sent every household a disaster preparedness guide, with evacuation tips and other advice. Soon, Boston will be able to call up to 60,000 households within an hour with emergency instructions.

