© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boston Tests Limits of Emergency Planning

By Pam Fessler
Published February 1, 2006 at 10:24 PM EST
New signs posted on every major thoroughfare in downtown Boston point to evacuation routes. The city has also sent every household a disaster preparedness guide, with evacuation tips and other advice.
Pam Fessler, NPR
/
New signs posted on every major thoroughfare in downtown Boston point to evacuation routes. The city has also sent every household a disaster preparedness guide, with evacuation tips and other advice.

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the Bush administration has begun a review of the emergency plans of every state and big city in the country.

Boston is one place that's done much to update its plans. But there are still gaps in the city's efforts to protect its residents.

New signs posted on every major thoroughfare in downtown Boston point to evacuation routes. The city has also sent every household a disaster preparedness guide, with evacuation tips and other advice. Soon, Boston will be able to call up to 60,000 households within an hour with emergency instructions.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Pam Fessler
Pam Fessler is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where she covers poverty, philanthropy, and voting issues.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details