© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baseball's Spaceman Lee on Drugs and the Game

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published February 28, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of <i>Have Glove, Will Travel</i>.
Detail from the cover of Have Glove, Will Travel.

The new memoir Have Glove, Will Travel: The Adventures of a Baseball Vagabond tells the story of Bill "Spaceman" Lee. In the 1970s, Lee played for the Montreal Expos and the Boston Red Sox before getting kicked off the team for his unorthodox views, such as encouraging pot smoking as a way for pitchers to concentrate.

Lee then went on to play for whatever team would have him, and he traveled all over the world. He became the 1988 presidential candidate for the Rhinoceros Party. This book picks up where Lee's previous memoir, The Wrong Stuff, left off in 1984.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details