© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A View of Contemporary Uganda in 'Tropical Fish'

By Jennifer Ludden
Published February 6, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of 'Tropical Fish'
Detail from the cover of 'Tropical Fish'

In the aftermath of Idi Amin's brutal dictatorship in Uganda, three sisters come of age in the lush East African country. This serves as the backdrop to Doreen Baingana's new collection of short stories, Tropical Fish: Stories Out Of Entebbe. The sisters confront issues of class and religion, the ravages of AIDS and the search for identity, as one of the sisters moves to America, and back again to Uganda. Baingana talks with NPR's Jennifer Ludden about the book.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jennifer Ludden
NPR National Correspondent Jennifer Ludden covers economic inequality, exploring systemic disparities in housing, food insecurity and wealth. She seeks to explain the growing gap between socio-economic groups, and government policies to try and change it.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details