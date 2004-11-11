© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Embedded in Fallujah, Reporter Dexter Filkins

Fresh Air
Published November 11, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

New York Times reporter Dexter Filkins recently accompanied the Marines of Bravo Company of the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines for eight days in November as they took over Fallujah.

Filkins filed over a dozen stories from this extreme close-up perspective. He followed the Marines from the outskirts of the city into the maze of streets, dodging suicide bombers, waking at 1:30 a.m. to a rebel attack, and even sustaining the threat of friendly fire when the company was mistaken for rebels by U.S. troops.

Filkins has been with The New York Times since 2000; he previously reported for The Los Angeles Times and The Miami Herald. (Original airdate: 12/21/04)

