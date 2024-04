In the second-part of a National Geographic Radio Expedition to the Sea of Cortez, NPR's John McChesney reports on the observations marine biologists have made along the coast, near the City of La Paz. The biologists are recreating the voyage made by author John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts in 1940.

