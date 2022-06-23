As Indian River Lagoon spirals, scientists eye fresh flows of sea water

New research suggests flows of sea water could help rescue the ailing Indian River Lagoon.

Scientists at the Florida Institute of Technology are moving ahead with a plan to run a pipe near Port Canaveral that would bring fresh sea water to an isolated cove.

Jeff Eble is one of the scientists. He says early studies suggest that even small amounts of sea water can have a big impact on the nutrient pollution ailing the lagoon.

“By improving oxygen concentration in the water, and particularly in the sediments, can actually increase nutrient removal, nutrient processing on-site there in the Banana River, rather than just exporting the problems elsewhere.”

The pollution has led to widespread harmful algae blooms and seagrass losses, most notably causing an unprecedented die-off of manatees in Florida.