 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


As Indian River Lagoon spirals, scientists eye fresh flows of sea water

by (WMFE)

The vast majority of manatee deaths have been in the Indian River Lagoon, a biologically diverse east coast estuary that has been plagued with water quality problems and widespread seagrass losses. Photo courtesy the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission


New research suggests flows of sea water could help rescue the ailing Indian River Lagoon. 

Scientists at the Florida Institute of Technology are moving ahead with a plan to run a pipe near Port Canaveral that would bring fresh sea water to an isolated cove. 

Jeff Eble is one of the scientists. He says early studies suggest that even small amounts of sea water can have a big impact on the nutrient pollution ailing the lagoon.  

“By improving oxygen concentration in the water, and particularly in the sediments, can actually increase nutrient removal, nutrient processing on-site there in the Banana River, rather than just exporting the problems elsewhere.” 

The pollution has led to widespread harmful algae blooms and seagrass losses, most notably causing an unprecedented die-off of manatees in Florida. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP