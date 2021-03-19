 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Ben O'Bro

MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean lines will resume cruises in the Caribbean in June, ending a yearlong hiatus.

Passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before getting on the ships.

The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten.

One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”


