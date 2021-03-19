2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

Photo: Ben O'Bro
MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean lines will resume cruises in the Caribbean in June, ending a yearlong hiatus.
Passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 before getting on the ships.
The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten.
One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.
CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”
