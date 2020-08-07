2 rescued sea turtles released in Florida after recovery

Photo: Tessa Wilson
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Two rehabilitated sea turtles, rescued at different times and locations by the U.S. Coast Guard, have been released off the Florida Keys.
“Emma,” a female loggerhead sea turtle, was recovered in June after she was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off Islamorada.
“Emma” was transported to the Turtle Hospital where treatment included emptying excess air out of her body cavity and giving her fluids and vitamins.
“Bubbles,” a female green sea turtle, was found entangled in an abandoned fishing trap line by boaters in mid-June. The turtles were released Thursday.
