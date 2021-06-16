 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2 recovering from shark bites off Florida coast

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Gerald Schömbs


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old Florida boy and a 71-year-old man are recovering after being bitten by sharks in two separate encounters in New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County officials say the man was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his right foot.

The boy was bitten after jumping off his surfboard in waist-deep water when a shark bit him in the right calf.

The man was treated on the scene, while the boy was taken to a nearby hospital.


