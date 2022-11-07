 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons


Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday.

As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.

Some counties, like Orange and Osceola, also had early voting on Sunday. Those additional numbers were not in the  statewide report available early Monday morning.

Follow the mid-term election on wmfe.com.

In Central Florida counties, turnout from early voting and mail-in ballots hovers around 30 percent. Sumter County is out-performing the others with 58 percent turnout going into Election Day.

Polk County is lagging with only 25 percent.

On the ballot are the governor, a U.S. Senate seat, the U.S. House, Florida Legislature, numerous local races and other issues.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..


