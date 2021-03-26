 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


2 kids rescued a mile off Florida’s Atlantic Coast

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Hardy

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two kids were rescued off Florida’s Atlantic Coast after being swept more than a mile out to sea.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the swimmers were spotted clinging to a paddleboard Tuesday afternoon about 1.2 miles from the coast of Brevard County.

Strong winds were pushing the kids further out to sea as they fought three-to-five-foot waves.

Officials say a helicopter from nearby Kennedy Space Center responded to the scene as an FWC boat crew pulled the young swimmers from the water. The juveniles, whose ages weren’t reported, were medically assessed and returned safely to their family.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP