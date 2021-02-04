 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


2 Florida bills seek to improve child safety

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Omar Lopez

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could raise the age requirement for child booster seats and require day care centers to install alarms in vans used to transport children. The Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs Committee unanimously approved both bills Wednesday. Right now, Florida requires children up to the age of five be placed in a car seat or booster seat. Republican Sen. Keith Perry’s bill would raise that age to six. The committee also approved Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart’s bill to require alarms to alert child care center van drivers to check to make sure no children are left in the vehicle.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP