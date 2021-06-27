 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Reisehu


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic brought the industry to a 15-month standstill has sailed away.

Celebrity Edge departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Saturday with the number of passengers limited to 40 percent capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against COVID-19.

Celebrity Cruises says the ship meets health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that require at least 95% of the travelers to be fully vaccinated.

Officials are hoping it all goes smooth to turn a new chapter after deadly outbreaks on ships.


