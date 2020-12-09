 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
A mobile food drop in Groveland as COVID-19 ‘food cliff’ nears for many families

by (WMFE)
Frosty weather did not deter more than 30 volunteers at a Second Harvest mobile food drop at Hope International Church in Groveland Wednesday morning. Photo: Joe Byrnes

It’s a daily occurrence in Central Florida, a Second Harvest food drop with scores of cars queued up and volunteers putting bags and boxes in their open trunks.

At the event in south Lake County Wednesday morning, hundreds were struggling to feed their families. Organizers said it’s important that federal aid continue.

Trish Kry of Groveland’s FAITH Neighborhood Center was coordinating things at Hope International Church for the WESH 2-sponsored event.

“When I got here at 5 a.m. we had people waiting,” she said, “because they’re anxious. They’re anxious. They don’t want us to run out of food before they get through the line.”

Debra Smith was there to get food for her financially strapped family and for a friend with disabled children. Smith said she volunteers at a food bank and sees families that are suddenly homeless.

“They’ve lost everything over this pandemic,” Smith said. “It’s devastating to people. And I don’t think people are aware of how bad it is.”

Second Harvest has seen its demand double. At this drop, they’re giving two weeks of food to about 800 families.

It will help make up for the Farmers to Families food boxes many are not receiving any more.

Spanish Pastor Jorge Mulet says that — for months during the pandemic — the church provided food boxes to more than 200 families. But that COVID-19 relief ended about two weeks ago.

“Many of these families,” he said, “they told me, ‘George, I need food for my kids. My kids are hungry.’ And this, it breaks my heart. I put on Facebook last week, ‘It breaks my heart but we don’t have food for you, unfortunately.’”

The program’s shortfall is being felt throughout Central Florida at churches and nonprofits that help families hurt by the pandemic.

And Second Harvest is very concerned about the effects of “the food cliff” at the beginning of next year without new federal funding.


