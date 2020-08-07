 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
BLM mural defaced, OPD seeks driver of white Charger

Orlando police say a white Dodge Charger caused circular skid marks on the "Black Lives Matter" mural on Rosalind Avenue early Friday morning. Images: OPD

Orlando police are looking for the driver who they say defaced the city’s “Black Lives Matter” street mural near Lake Eola early Friday morning.

Police say the driver made big looping skid marks on the mural. The city has already pressure-washed and repainted parts of it.

The car involved was a newer model white Dodge Charger with dark tint and a sunroof, according to police.

The red, black and green letters on Rosalind Avenue had previously been defaced with graffiti shortly after they were painted in late June.


