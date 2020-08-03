Your Monday Update: Birx Warns U.S. Is In New Phase of Coronavirus, Florida To Host Canceled New York NASCAR Race, Manatee Deaths Up This Year Despite Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Birx warns U.S. coronavirus epidemic is in ‘new phase’ as cases and deaths climb

Rachel Treisman, NPR

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said on Sunday that the U.S. is in a “new phase” of the pandemic, urging people to follow public health guidance as cases continue to climb in many parts of the United States.

“What we’re seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said on CNN’s State of the Union. “It is extraordinarily widespread — it’s into the rural as equal urban areas.”

The U.S. has surpassed more than 4.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 154,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Cases have skyrocketed in many Southern and Western states in recent months, and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force are warning of emerging hot spots in the Midwest.

The latest national ensemble forecast, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, predicts the U.S. could record as many as 182,000 total deaths by Aug. 22, just three weeks away.

Florida to host canceled New York NASCAR race

The Associated Press

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Business owners and local officials are predicting the decision to cancel the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International later this month will be a major economic loss for the Finger Lakes region of New York.

NASCAR and Watkins Glen International have cited coronavirus-related health regulations and logistics issues for the decision to move the event to the Daytona International Speedway road course in Florida.

It had been scheduled to take place Aug. 13-16. Schuyler County Administrator Timothy O’Hearn told the Poughkeepsie Journal the NASCAR weekend generates about $50 million in revenue for the region.

Relaxed: Dressed-down look is making NBA coaches happy

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA sidelines tend to look like fashion runways these days, with coaches generally wearing tailored suits, sharp ties and polished dress shoes. So Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies went out and bought appropriately for his first chance at being a head coach. But at the restart of the season at Walt Disney World, the dress code has been relaxed to allow polo shirts, slacks and even sneakers. And coaches are thankful for the change, with some saying they hope it can be permanent. Rate of manatee deaths is up this year despite coronavirus pandemic Jessica Meszaros, WUSF The rate of manatee deaths is above average in Florida so far this year. But there is a gap in state data between April and May due to coronavirus restrictions. “As of July 24th, 388 sea cow deaths have been recorded for 2020 – that’s compared to the five-year average of 366 around this time of year.” Martine de Wit is a veterinarian with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. She says there’s no particular single leading cause of death. But when the state shut down due to COVID-19, researchers stopped performing necropsies on the dead manatees. “We were getting our guidelines back up and running to do it as safely as possible for our staff. But what we did continue was respond to manatees that were in need of rescue.” The number of unrecovered manatee bodies averages around 30 by this time of year. But this year so far clocked in 132 manatee carcasses not recovered or fully examined.

In non-coronavirus news: NASA astronauts return to Earth after historic SpaceX test flight

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Two NASA astronauts are back on Earth after spending two months on the International Space Station. It was the first time NASA astronauts flew on a commercially designed and launched spacecraft.

It took 19 hours for astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to make the trip from the station to splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The two-month mission was a critical test of the Crew Dragon capsule, designed to ferry NASA astronauts to the ISS, ending a nearly decade-long reliance on the Russian space agency for rides to the station. Work now begins reviewing the data ahead of the next SpaceX crew launch, says SpaceX President Gweynn Shotwell: “I think based on the results that we’ve seen so far, there’s more data obviously to go look at. But based on the results so far, I’m very comfortable.” Three NASA astronauts and a Japanese astronaut are slated to launch on a Crew Dragon from Kennedy Space Center later this year. Laurel Braitman: From healthcare workers to the rest of us — How can we better cope during the pandemic? TED Radio Hour, NPR Healthcare jobs are already stressful. Add a pandemic… and ongoing police brutality? And it’s a lot. We hear from physicians of color and TED Fellow Laurel Braitman about taking care of ourselves. Sharing the vaccine The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR Across the world, there are more than 150 coronavirus vaccine candidates. Governments naturally want to protect their own citizens, ensuring they have access to a vaccine once it’s developed. Should it horde the vaccine to make sure all of its own citizens are immunized first, or should it agree in advance with other countries to share the vaccine across borders? Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute talks to us about why it makes economic and political sense for the country that develops the vaccine first to share with everyone else.

High-ranking state official tests positive for COVID-19

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch has caught the coronavirus. He is the highest-ranking state official known to have tested positive.