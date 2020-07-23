Your Thursday Update: Pandemic Basketball Begins, DeSantis Defends School Order, Census Bureau Restarts Operation

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



One-third of U.S. museums may not survive the year, survey finds

Neda Ulaby, NPR

Museums seem like immortal places, with their august countenances and treasured holdings. Even in our TikTok era of diminishing attention spans, they draw more than 850 million visitors a year in the U.S., according to the American Alliance of Museums.

But the coronavirus was not impressed, and the effects of the pandemic-related shutdown on the country’s museums have been dire, says AAM President and CEO Laura Lott.

In a survey released Wednesday of 760 museum directors, 33% of them said there was either a “significant risk” of closing permanently by next fall or that they didn’t know if their institutions would survive.

“There’s a large public perception that museums rely on government support, when the reality is they get only a quarter of their funding from the government,” Lott tells NPR.

Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, she says, “most of which went to zero overnight when they were all shuttered.”

The institutions surveyed ranged from aquariums to botanical gardens to science centers. More than 40% of them were history museums, historic houses and historical societies, while art museums represented less than 25%.

Read the full article here.

U.S. to get 100 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in $1.95 billion deal

Sydney Lupkin, NPR

The federal government has reached a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer to acquire 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate against the coronavirus if the Food and Drug Administration OKs it. The vaccine would be free to Americans, according to the deal, though health care providers could charge to administer it.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense announced the deal Wednesday as part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s push to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available by January.

Pfizer is working on the vaccine with BioNTech, a German company. Clinical trials began in April, and Pfizer announced positive early results this week, though it has yet to announce that the data have been vetted and published in a medical journal. Larger safety and efficacy studies could begin later this month.

“If the ongoing studies are successful, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be ready to seek Emergency Use Authorization or some form of regulatory approval as early as October 2020,” the company said in a statement.

AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Novavax have already received large contracts as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Read the full article here.

More than 100 Florida breweries could shut down permanently due to state restrictions on businesses

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

The Florida Brewers Guild reports around 90 percent of Florida breweries have been closed for more days than they have been opened this year.

After initially shutting down in March, bars reopened – then were shut down again in June after state leaders linked a spike in cases to the reopening and establishments not following guidelines.

That shutdown included breweries. Since then, some have been able to reopen if they have a kitchen or other food license. Others opened under an exemption that has since been rescinded.

Guild member and Ivanhoe Park Brewing owner Glenn Closson says the shutdowns are costing his brewery hundreds of thousands of dollars, and it’s a similar story for others statewide:

“This is their livelihood, and it’s going to be devastating. I mean, you know, all the staff that they hire and their own personal finances, I mean, it’s gonna take a while to recover.”

The Guild says around 10,000 jobs are linked to Florida’s breweries. According to data from the Brewers Association, Florida breweries poured 3.6 billion dollars into the state economy in 2018.

Friday is the deadline for parents in Orange and Seminole County school districts to choose how they would like their children to be educated this fall

Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

Both counties, like others across Central Florida, have options including face-to-face instruction, in-person, virtual school or an at-home program that mirrors the school day.

Seminole County’s first day of school is set for August 17th, and Orange County’s has been pushed back to August 21st.

Brevard and Volusia County School Boards both met earlier this week to finalize their reopening plans.

Volusia opted to push the student start date to August 31st, the latest date allowed under the Florida Department of Education’s reopening mandate. Parents have until July 28th to choose between in-person or virtual options for their students.

Brevard County voted to start school on August 24th, but there will be one more meeting next week to make sure board members feel schools are meeting benchmarks to reopen safely.

Osceola County will also start school on August 24th, delaying opening by two weeks. The district is offering an extended learning summer camp to cover those two weeks for parents who were depending on the child care for that time.

Pandemic basketball begins, with some comforts of home

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Baiamonte was not at Walt Disney World on Wednesday. The public address announcer for the Miami Heat wasn’t in the building for the team’s season-restart scrimmage debut. His voice was. The sound of him bellowing one of his signature phrases — “stand up and make some noise” — bounced through the arena Wednesday night during a third-quarter stoppage in play, a bit of a peculiar thing because there were no fans there to actually coax into rising from their chairs. Welcome to pandemic basketball. The NBA rolled out what game operations in “the bubble” will look like Wednesday, with the first four of 33 scrimmages getting played.

Palm Beach County School Board approves Aug. 31 start date

Wilkine Brutus, WLRN

The Palm Beach County School Board unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to start the academic year on Monday, August 31st. Chairman Frank Barbieri says this benefits students, parents and employees.

“The templates of the plan need to be submitted to the Florida Department of Education by July 31st.” In a marathon meeting last week, Superintendent Donald Fennoy’s plan also called for the district’s 174,000 students to start the academic year with distance learning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says parents should decide whether to send kids to school

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

Gov. Ron DeSantis says parents should decide whether to send their kids back to school. “No parent should be required to send their child to in-person instruction if they don’t want to. I also believe that special accommodations must be made for students with significant health issues who may be more at-risk from the virus.” DeSantis gave this address in Tallahassee on Wednesday as the debate over schools reopening intensifies and coronavirus cases in Florida surge. Florida school districts are considering their options. They include whether to delay the start of the school year as well as being fully online.

Census bureau officials are hoping Liberty County residents begin filling out the 2020 census

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Only about 30 percent of Liberty County’s residents have completed their census so far, and that’s causing concern for Census Bureau officials. The national average is 62 percent.

Before the pandemic, civic organizations and churches helped Census Bureau officials get the word out in Liberty County—often going door-to-door. Now, Greg Engle with the Census Bureau says because of the coronavirus, that approach has changed. “So we’re doing a lot of online town hall meetings for example.” Engle says officials had to scale back efforts of going out into rural communities to hand out census information. “As some of the communities open up and as we start to get back to a little bit of safety and being safe in our communities, you’re going to start seeing us more and more. We’re going to remind you. We’re going to help you. We’re going to give you the tools you need to get yourself counted.” Engle says census data is used to determine how much funding public services get. That includes healthcare, emergency disaster responding, schools and more. To fill out the census go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

Broward County superintendent says special needs students could have in-person classes

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

The Broward County School District is planning to start the school year fully online — for most students. On CNN on Wednesday, Superintendent Robert Runcie said in-person classes might be allowed in certain cases. “That even though we’re gonna open our schools, we’re gonna open online e-learning, we’ve identified some populations that are extremely vulnerable and those are our special needs students who are in self-contained classrooms in separate day schools.” Runcie said these students would be in school three days a week. The Broward school year is scheduled to start August 19th online for now— as coronavirus cases surge in South Florida.

Miami Beach mayor wants to rebrand South Beach during the pandemic

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

Miami Beach’s mayor is proposing a rebrand of South Beach. In a video statement Wednesday, Dan Gelber said previous measures weren’t able to tone down nightlife activities. “It’s time to take a more drastic action that addresses the underlying issues. The current entertainment district has become too difficult and costly to police. And it’s just inconsistent with our brand. So, we will no longer have an entertainment district.” Mayor Gelber wants to highlight South Beach as a hub for arts and culture. He cited recent reports of folks partying in the entertainment area during the pandemic. As part of that proposal, there would be a midnight last call everywhere. Establishments that want to stay open later would have to apply for a permit.

Leon County parents want district to control when kids return to campus

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Isabel Ruano has a five-year-old son and is a member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee. She joined a digital rally with the group Wednesday to push the state to give school districts more options. She says she doesn’t want to send her son back to school because she doesn’t think enough has been done to ensure kids will be safe.