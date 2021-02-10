 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
13th Floridian arrested for role in U.S. Capitol breach

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Photo: Louis Velazquez

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities say went inside the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump has been arrested at Orlando International Airport. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Steve Maldonado was arrested Wednesday at the airport by FBI agents. Maldonado is at least the thirteenth person from Florida to be arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. No further details were provided. The online docket listed no attorney for Maldonado but an initial appearance was scheduled for later in the day.


