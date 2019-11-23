 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


11/22/19: Push to Legalize Recreational Marijuna; Florida’s Supreme Court

by (WMFE)
Marijuana plant

CREDIT BRETT LEVIN / FLICKR

This week on the Roundup, we took a closer look at the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida with Nick Hansen, Chairman, Make it Legal Florida; and John Kennedy, State Capital Reporter, GateHouse Media.

We also discussed the Sunshine State’s Supreme Court with Carl Tobias, Professor, University of Richmond Law School; and Gray Rohrer, Orlando Sentinel State Government Reporter.


