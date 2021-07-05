 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


11 possible overdoses reported at Florida behavioral center

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: James Yarema


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two adults and nine juveniles were taken to a hospital following possible overdoses at a behavioral center near Orlando.

Orange County Fire Rescue told news outlets paramedics responded to a call about a girl possibly overdosing Sunday night at the Florida Behavioral Center.

They took her to a hospital and were called back a short time later to assist with 10 other people at the center.

Officials said the patients had varying symptoms, so it was unclear if the cases were all connected.

The patients were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. An investigation is underway.


